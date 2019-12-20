Welcome to AAM

Tarek Zohdi Named 2019 AAM Fellow

Tarek I. Zohdi is currently a Chancellors Professor of Mechanical Engineering, holder of the W. C. Hall Family Endowed Chair in Engineering, Chair of the Designated Emphasis Program in Computational and Data Science and Engineering (DE-CSE) at UC Berkeley and Chief Technology Officer UC Berkeley Fung Institute for Innovation. Previously, he has served as the Chair of the UC Berkeley College of Engineering Faculty (2018-2020) and Chair of the Engineering Science Program at UC Berkeley (2008-2012). He is also a Faculty Scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Labs. His main research interests are in modeling, simulation and optimization of advanced manufacturing processes with emphasis on nonconvex multiscale-multiphysics inverse problems.

Please join us in congratulating Professor Zohdi!